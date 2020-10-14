Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 80.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 60.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.66. 7,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

