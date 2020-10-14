Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Paychex by 307.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 300,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Paychex by 96.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,649 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. 9,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

