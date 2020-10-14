Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,029 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $110,936,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,197,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,825,000 after purchasing an additional 634,639 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $179.37. 282,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,212,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

