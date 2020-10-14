Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,363 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,050. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.