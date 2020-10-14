Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,651 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,298. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.16.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

