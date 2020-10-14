Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,126 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,978,000 after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.7% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

ABBV traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 96,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.