Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,665 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after buying an additional 616,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7,365.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after buying an additional 614,548 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,321. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.93.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

