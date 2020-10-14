Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,129 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,710. The stock has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $382.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

