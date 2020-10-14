Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 821 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in American Tower by 88.6% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 105,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.69.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.82. 18,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,715. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

