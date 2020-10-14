Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 76,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

