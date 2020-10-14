Storm Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Radar Relay, Bittrex and WazirX. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00096461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.01481345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00151212 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Bitbns, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, Coinnest and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

