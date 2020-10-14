Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

Paypal stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.99. The stock had a trading volume of 349,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

