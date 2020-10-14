Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.