Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

