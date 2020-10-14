Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,678 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Black Knight by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

BKI traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,580. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

