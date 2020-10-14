Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of NeoGenomics worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in NeoGenomics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.5% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $291,738.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,157,671 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEO stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. 16,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,864. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.40 and a beta of 0.80.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

