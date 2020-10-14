Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,330 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSOD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 2,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

