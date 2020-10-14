Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Littelfuse worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.97. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,702. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

