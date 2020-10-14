Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $10.90 Million Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 59.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 58,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

NSSC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,827. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

