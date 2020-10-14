Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $19.47 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,604. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,592.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

