Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Godaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Godaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,511,000 after buying an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Godaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after buying an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,970 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Godaddy stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

