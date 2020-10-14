Summit Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 377,189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BOX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BOX by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $428,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,745,400. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 24,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,042. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

