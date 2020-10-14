Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 121,376 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,376 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

