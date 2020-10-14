Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 30,070 Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Endava worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Endava by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

DAVA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,843. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Endava PLC – has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. Endava had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

