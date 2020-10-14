Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 37,400 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Healthequity comprises approximately 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 1,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -205.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

