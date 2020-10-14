Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 87,047 Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 185,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $727.21 million, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.