Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 187,672 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187,672 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Alarm.com worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $6,871,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,402,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $151,965.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,872. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $61.07. 1,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

