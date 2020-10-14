Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 26,960 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 2.22% of Willdan Group worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. 419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $349.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.