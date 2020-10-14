Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 28,210 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Upland Software worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Upland Software by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $266,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,964,534.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,334. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

