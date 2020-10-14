Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 72,930 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,930 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Kornit Digital worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. 930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

