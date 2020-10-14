Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 8,330 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Five Below worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Five Below by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Five Below by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.77. 5,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,439. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.81.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

