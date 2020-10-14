Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 8,414 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Icon accounts for 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Icon worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Icon by 93,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,596 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Icon by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Icon by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Icon by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,570,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $211.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.36. Icon Plc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $215.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

