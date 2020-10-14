Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

