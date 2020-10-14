Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 10%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 808,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 210,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.