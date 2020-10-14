Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) were down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 1,346,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 440,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 million and a PE ratio of 65.08.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Sutter Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -204.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $535,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $172,000. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

