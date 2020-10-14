T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 162.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $145.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

