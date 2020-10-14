Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stake Reduced by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $777,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,188,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $468,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 732,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,838,798.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,138. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,856. The company has a market capitalization of $958.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

