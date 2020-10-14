Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,838 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after buying an additional 94,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.04. 7,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

