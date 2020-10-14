Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,837 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

RTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.79. 95,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,990. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

