Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 4.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $34,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $221.80. 11,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.92. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $223.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

