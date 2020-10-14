Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 32.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $222.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,252. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

