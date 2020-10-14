Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $44.13 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 5.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 45,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 375,039 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,511. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

