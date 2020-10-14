Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,020 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Signature Bank worth $29,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Signature Bank by 32.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Signature Bank by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

