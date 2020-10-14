Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,598 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.11. 7,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $646.29. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.92.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

