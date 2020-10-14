Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 39,309 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 4.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 613,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 23,484 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 252,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,449,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.