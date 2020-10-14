Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

