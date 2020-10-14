Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $288,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

