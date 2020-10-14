Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.10. 188,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

