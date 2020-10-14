Tatro Capital LLC Acquires 19,140 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.8% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $12,854,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,403,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,307,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $11,490,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VFH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. 17,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,615. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.