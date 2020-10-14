Tatro Capital LLC Buys 536 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after buying an additional 90,682 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,399. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

